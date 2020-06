Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a beautiful Tree line block resides this large townhouse one bedroom apartment. This apartment features a large living and dining area with exposed brick, high ceilings, and a bay window. The kitchen is quite large and has all your storage needs. The bedroom can easily accommodate a queen sized bed with plenty of additional room for furniture. Two flight walk up. Pets allowed. Pets Allowed.