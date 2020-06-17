117 west 13th street

Amenities

Beautiful 1BR in the West Village NO Fee!! New to the market.. Great deal in a prime location of NYC. The unit gets tons of exposure/extremely bright.. has new stainless steel appliances.. renovated bathroom and beautifully polished hardwood floors. Renovated true one bedroom on West 13th between 6th and 7th now ready for move in! This is an elevator building with laundry and an on-site super. The apartment has new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinet space, new hardwood floors and a spacious bedroom. This apartment is in an amazing location in the heart of Greenwich Village- near Meatpacking, the West Village and Union Square this is a PRIME location to be in! Only a short Washington Square Park and NYU, the A/C/E/1/2/3/N/Q/R/F/M/4/5/6/L trains, cross town bus and near the PATH.



