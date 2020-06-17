All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:08 PM

117 west 13th street

117 West 13th Street · (212) 470-5672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Beautiful 1BR in the West Village NO Fee!! New to the market.. Great deal in a prime location of NYC. The unit gets tons of exposure/extremely bright.. has new stainless steel appliances.. renovated bathroom and beautifully polished hardwood floors. Renovated true one bedroom on West 13th between 6th and 7th now ready for move in! This is an elevator building with laundry and an on-site super. The apartment has new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinet space, new hardwood floors and a spacious bedroom. This apartment is in an amazing location in the heart of Greenwich Village- near Meatpacking, the West Village and Union Square this is a PRIME location to be in! Only a short Washington Square Park and NYU, the A/C/E/1/2/3/N/Q/R/F/M/4/5/6/L trains, cross town bus and near the PATH.

https://youtu.be/mhu3II_yYdk

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 west 13th street have any available units?
117 west 13th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 west 13th street have?
Some of 117 west 13th street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 west 13th street currently offering any rent specials?
117 west 13th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 west 13th street pet-friendly?
No, 117 west 13th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 west 13th street offer parking?
No, 117 west 13th street does not offer parking.
Does 117 west 13th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 west 13th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 west 13th street have a pool?
No, 117 west 13th street does not have a pool.
Does 117 west 13th street have accessible units?
No, 117 west 13th street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 west 13th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 west 13th street does not have units with dishwashers.
