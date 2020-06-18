117 Mulberry Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Amazing renovated one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Chinatown. The apartment has spacious living room area, large windows, hardwood floors, and exposed rick. A open kitchen has wooden cabinets, long counter tops, and updated kitchen appliances-dishwasher and electric stove. Inside the master bedroom fit between Queen/Full bed set. The bathroom marble tiles, tub and shower head. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super assistant, voice intercom, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/Q/F/J trains, FDR drive, West Side Highway and Holland tunnel. Just minutes away from Canal Street, Feast of San Gennaro, Glossier Flagship, Ferrara bakery and cafe, Lombardi pizza, near by supermarket and laundry. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!!! Shared and guarantors are welcomed.Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call/text by phone to schedule a showing at your convenience.