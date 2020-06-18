All apartments in New York
Find more places like 117 Mulberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
117 Mulberry Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

117 Mulberry Street

117 Mulberry Street · (347) 610-5009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

117 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Amazing renovated one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Chinatown. The apartment has spacious living room area, large windows, hardwood floors, and exposed rick. A open kitchen has wooden cabinets, long counter tops, and updated kitchen appliances-dishwasher and electric stove. Inside the master bedroom fit between Queen/Full bed set. The bathroom marble tiles, tub and shower head. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super assistant, voice intercom, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/Q/F/J trains, FDR drive, West Side Highway and Holland tunnel. Just minutes away from Canal Street, Feast of San Gennaro, Glossier Flagship, Ferrara bakery and cafe, Lombardi pizza, near by supermarket and laundry. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!!! Shared and guarantors are welcomed.Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call/text by phone to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Mulberry Street have any available units?
117 Mulberry Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Mulberry Street have?
Some of 117 Mulberry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Mulberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 117 Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 117 Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Mulberry Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 117 Mulberry Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity