117 Avenue A
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:24 AM

117 Avenue A

117 Avenue a · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
6BR- Gran Kitch, 2 Marb Bath, DishWasher, Walk in Closet, Micro, X-Brick, Hardwd Flrs, Private Roofdeck, Skylight Apartment comes with modern appliances, with includes a built-in dishwasher, washer and dryer, and a wine fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Avenue A have any available units?
117 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Avenue A have?
Some of 117 Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
117 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 117 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 117 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 117 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Avenue A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 117 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 117 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 117 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
