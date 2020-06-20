116 West 88th Street

Amenities

Amazing 3br/3bth duplex with PRIVATE SOUTH FACING GARDEN in a two family townhouse on one of the upper west sides prettiest blocks.Option for private entrance, this duplex occupies two full floors (garden and parlor levels) and has been recently renovated. The spaciousness, hardwood floors, high ceilings, great closets/storage, and a washer/dryer make this a true home.

ONE block to Central Park! This neighborhood is also home to many wonderful shops, museums, restaurants, (yes, we will get there!) schools, and is close to all transportation.

Its the place to be! Please call for an appt.

