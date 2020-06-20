All apartments in New York
Find more places like 116 West 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
116 West 88th Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:39 PM

116 West 88th Street

116 West 88th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 3br/3bth duplex with PRIVATE SOUTH FACING GARDEN in a two family townhouse on one of the upper west sides prettiest blocks.Option for private entrance, this duplex occupies two full floors (garden and parlor levels) and has been recently renovated. The spaciousness, hardwood floors, high ceilings, great closets/storage, and a washer/dryer make this a true home.
ONE block to Central Park! This neighborhood is also home to many wonderful shops, museums, restaurants, (yes, we will get there!) schools, and is close to all transportation.
Its the place to be! Please call for an appt.
NOTE: This unit is independently metered, and tenants will be responsible for heat and hot water charges, which are not included in the rent.,Wonderful, rarely available 3 Bedroom, 3 bathroom UWS townhouse duplex with south facing garden. Two full floors (garden and parlor levels) with classic original detail and character, and with all modern conveniences. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, great closets/storage, and washer/dryer. Located on a beautiful tree lined street, this one of a kind home is close to all transportation, some of the cities top public and private schools, shopping, restaurants, museums, and many wonderful things this neighborhood has to offer. Must see! Please note: Tenants will be responsible for Heat and Hot water. This is individually metered and not included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 West 88th Street have any available units?
116 West 88th Street has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 West 88th Street have?
Some of 116 West 88th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 West 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 West 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 116 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 West 88th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 116 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 West 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 West 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity