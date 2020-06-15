All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

116 Stanton Street

116 Stanton Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated and Prime LES apartment on Stanton Street & Essex Street. This 3rd floor walk-up faces south and is bright! Just minutes to the F,J,Z subway! The living room and kitchen are the same room measuring 10' x 10'. Bedrooms are both southern facing and measure 8' x 14' and 11' x 15'. TENANT MUST PAY FOR ALL UTILITIES HEAT! NO DOGS ALLOWED!

Video Tour: https://share.icloud.com/photos/03ZzpFBYc5mn1C5KUQ9UTBM7Q,Renovated and Prime LES apartment on Stanton Street & Essex Street. This 3rd floor walkup faces south and is bright! Just minutes to the F,J,Z subway! The living room and kitchen are the same room measuring 10' x 10'. Bedrooms are both southern facing and measure 8' x 14' and 11' x 15'. TENANT MUST PAY FOR ALL UTILITIES HEAT! NO DOGS ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Stanton Street have any available units?
116 Stanton Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 116 Stanton Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Stanton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Stanton Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 Stanton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 Stanton Street offer parking?
No, 116 Stanton Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 Stanton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Stanton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Stanton Street have a pool?
No, 116 Stanton Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Stanton Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Stanton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Stanton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Stanton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Stanton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Stanton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
