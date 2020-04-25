All apartments in New York
116 East 91st Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

116 East 91st Street

116 East 91st Street · (212) 875-2884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-4 · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This resplendent and rare 3-4 bedroom rental in historic Carnegie Hill will end your search. At approximately 2400 square feet with CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND WASHER/DRYER this townhouse duplex is located on tree lined East 91st Street between Park and Lexington Avenues. It's bucolic setting is perfect Upper East Side living: A block lined with trees and town houses, moments away from Central Park and many schools and every convenience at the turn of a corner. The home is extremely charming with a loft like and over sized entertaining floor boasting a stunning living room graced with 3 over-sized windows with window seats, a wood burning fire place, high ceilings and custom lighting. A large dining room flows beautifully from the living room to a custom chef's eat in kitchen with wood burning fireplace, off of which one finds a cozy den or guest room and lovely full marble bath. A grand stair case takes you up to the bedroom level with a south facing full width master suite flooded with light, high ceilings, lots of space for a sitting area, walk-in closet and double vanity master bath. One finds in the hallway a full marble bath, also with double vanity for the second and third bedrooms. The second bedroom is large with three windows, great closets, wood burning fireplace and lots of light. The third bedroom is spacious and can fit a queen sized bed, desk and dresser. Beautiful hardwood flooring is found throughout the duplex. Please call for an appointment to see this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 East 91st Street have any available units?
116 East 91st Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 East 91st Street have?
Some of 116 East 91st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 East 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 East 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 East 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 East 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 East 91st Street offer parking?
No, 116 East 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 East 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 East 91st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 East 91st Street have a pool?
No, 116 East 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 East 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 116 East 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 East 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 East 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
