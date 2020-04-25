116 East 91st Street

Amenities

This resplendent and rare 3-4 bedroom rental in historic Carnegie Hill will end your search. At approximately 2400 square feet with CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND WASHER/DRYER this townhouse duplex is located on tree lined East 91st Street between Park and Lexington Avenues. It's bucolic setting is perfect Upper East Side living: A block lined with trees and town houses, moments away from Central Park and many schools and every convenience at the turn of a corner. The home is extremely charming with a loft like and over sized entertaining floor boasting a stunning living room graced with 3 over-sized windows with window seats, a wood burning fire place, high ceilings and custom lighting. A large dining room flows beautifully from the living room to a custom chef's eat in kitchen with wood burning fireplace, off of which one finds a cozy den or guest room and lovely full marble bath. A grand stair case takes you up to the bedroom level with a south facing full width master suite flooded with light, high ceilings, lots of space for a sitting area, walk-in closet and double vanity master bath. One finds in the hallway a full marble bath, also with double vanity for the second and third bedrooms. The second bedroom is large with three windows, great closets, wood burning fireplace and lots of light. The third bedroom is spacious and can fit a queen sized bed, desk and dresser. Beautiful hardwood flooring is found throughout the duplex. Please call for an appointment to see this beautiful home.