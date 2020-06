Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities sauna

Renovated Sprawling Home in Hot Nomad Location! Washer/Dryer too!



Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Duplex Apartment between Lexington and Park Ave.



This apartment resides in a turn-of-the century bow windowed townhouse on lovely tree-lined block in the heart of Nomad and Kips Bay.



This home boasts an expansive south facing garden which you can enjoy from an open deck on and one glass enclosed terrace. There is also a wood burning fireplace and central-air.



The first floor of the apartment has a very large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and terrace overlooking the garden.



There is also a nice size bedroom overlooking the tree lined street a renovated kitchen and 1/2 bath. The upper floor has two spacious bedrooms each with full bath, abundant closets and enclosed glass terrace off the master bedroom. The master bath also has a jacuzzi and sauna.



Email ASAP to view!...,Will consider 6 Month Lease.



