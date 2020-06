Amenities

Premiere Carnegie Hill Building located at 92nd/Park Avenue. Lobby access to a shared office suite in a grand prewar, white glove cooperative. The entire suite contains 3 additional professional spaces, all psychiatrists, which share a common waiting room and a powder room. This is in an A-list Park Avenue office building. This shared office comes furnished and available Monday to Friday with another psychiatrist using it on weekends only.