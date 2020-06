Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

AMAZING 3-BEDROOM apartment in a six-story apartment building located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Large bathroom set in marble. Video intercom system. WASHER/DRYER. Apartment has plenty of closet space. Kitchen has granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Charming area full of restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Easy commute to anywhere in the city. Norris8779