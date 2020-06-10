112 East 61st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous Classic Townhouse off Park Avenue. This stunning Duplex has a grand living room, adorned with high ceilings, large windows, beautiful wood floors, and a WBFP. This leads into the gracious dining room which includes a newly renovated kitchen, and a large seating area for entertaining guests. Off of the dining area is a beautiful, spacious terrace.The upper level is occupied by 2 Private and Large Bedrooms, each with their own WBFP. The Master Bedroom has a Marble Bath en suite, skylight and a Washer and dryer. ASHE54567