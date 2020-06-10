All apartments in New York
Find more places like 112 East 61st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
112 East 61st Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:05 AM

112 East 61st Street

112 East 61st Street · (917) 971-0045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Classic Townhouse off Park Avenue. This stunning Duplex has a grand living room, adorned with high ceilings, large windows, beautiful wood floors, and a WBFP. This leads into the gracious dining room which includes a newly renovated kitchen, and a large seating area for entertaining guests. Off of the dining area is a beautiful, spacious terrace.The upper level is occupied by 2 Private and Large Bedrooms, each with their own WBFP. The Master Bedroom has a Marble Bath en suite, skylight and a Washer and dryer. ASHE54567

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 East 61st Street have any available units?
112 East 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 East 61st Street have?
Some of 112 East 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 112 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 112 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 East 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 112 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 112 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 East 61st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 112 East 61st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity