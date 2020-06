Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

DESCRIPTION

please inquire within for detailed videos and measurements!



ACTUAL APARTMENT PICS



Location:

136 & Lenox

1 block from 2/3 train @135th



Details:

Brownstone with 2 floors only!

In unit washer & dryer

Beautiful sunshine from oversized windows

Brand new kitchen with SS appliances, DW and Island

Exposed Brick detail

HVAC - central heat & air

Pets OK