110 West 90th Street
110 West 90th Street

110 West 90th Street · (212) 838-3700
110 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
doorman
bike storage
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
doorman
bike storage
This spacious, sun filled three bedroom apartment is on the top floor of a meticulously kept boutique condo located in one of Manhattan's most coveted neighborhoods. Steps from Central Park, this residence boasts skylights throughout, a kitchen designed with a chef in mind, an open living/dining space filled with natural light and french doors that provide access to your own private terrace perfect for entertaining or having your coffee while overlooking one of the most well kept gardens in New York City. The apartment has northern and western exposures, three generously sized bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a dishwasher, washer/dryer and a private storage space in the basement. The building offers a garden for the residents, a live in Super and a 24 hour doorman. There is also a bike storage and a sizable storage at no cost to the new tenant. Pets are not allowed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 110 West 90th Street have any available units?
110 West 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 West 90th Street have?
Some of 110 West 90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 West 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 110 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 110 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 West 90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 110 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 110 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 West 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
