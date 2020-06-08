110 West 90th Street

Amenities

This spacious, sun filled three bedroom apartment is on the top floor of a meticulously kept boutique condo located in one of Manhattan's most coveted neighborhoods. Steps from Central Park, this residence boasts skylights throughout, a kitchen designed with a chef in mind, an open living/dining space filled with natural light and french doors that provide access to your own private terrace perfect for entertaining or having your coffee while overlooking one of the most well kept gardens in New York City. The apartment has northern and western exposures, three generously sized bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a dishwasher, washer/dryer and a private storage space in the basement. The building offers a garden for the residents, a live in Super and a 24 hour doorman. There is also a bike storage and a sizable storage at no cost to the new tenant. Pets are not allowed.