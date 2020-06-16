110 west 31st street

Amenities

Premier recreation and relaxation facilities for residents to enjoy include a pool, fitness center on the lower level, as well as a game room and entertaining areas on the towers 47th floor with sweeping views of Manhattan. The apartment contains a washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and kitchens and bathrooms with premium finishes and fixtures. The building offers residents a vision of sustainability that both respects the natural world and promotes your wellbeing. Centered around the four core elements Water, Air, Earth, and Energy gives back to the environment and provides a home where people can thrive. Sustainable features have been woven throughout the building and each residence as an integral part of its design, construction.