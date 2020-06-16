All apartments in New York
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:55 PM

110 west 31st street

110 W 31st St · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
pool
Premier recreation and relaxation facilities for residents to enjoy include a pool, fitness center on the lower level, as well as a game room and entertaining areas on the towers 47th floor with sweeping views of Manhattan. The apartment contains a washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and kitchens and bathrooms with premium finishes and fixtures. The building offers residents a vision of sustainability that both respects the natural world and promotes your wellbeing. Centered around the four core elements Water, Air, Earth, and Energy gives back to the environment and provides a home where people can thrive. Sustainable features have been woven throughout the building and each residence as an integral part of its design, construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 west 31st street have any available units?
110 west 31st street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 west 31st street have?
Some of 110 west 31st street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 west 31st street currently offering any rent specials?
110 west 31st street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 west 31st street pet-friendly?
No, 110 west 31st street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 110 west 31st street offer parking?
No, 110 west 31st street does not offer parking.
Does 110 west 31st street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 west 31st street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 west 31st street have a pool?
Yes, 110 west 31st street has a pool.
Does 110 west 31st street have accessible units?
Yes, 110 west 31st street has accessible units.
Does 110 west 31st street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 west 31st street has units with dishwashers.
