Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

This is the perfect Nolita one-bedroom on Prince Street between Bowery and Elizabeth. This bright, south-facing home has ten-foot ceilings, a large entertaining room for both living and dining, a king-sized bedroom, three large closets and a windowed kitchen.



11 Prince is a boutique elevator condominium with four units per floor, central laundry and a panoramic roof deck. Sorry, no pets allowed.