AMAZING VIEWS, LIGHT, HUGE AND PRIME VILLAGE LOCATION Glorious sunshine streams in from three exposures and seven windows at this huge, grand one bedroom with high ceilings at 11 Carmine Street. Located in prime Greenwich Village, this land-marked building faces the beautiful fountain in Father Demos Square, a historic piazza and park with ample space to enjoy the outdoors. All of your modern amenities are located within blocks, including the West 4th Street metro hub, and a citi-bike station just across the street. Enjoy high ceilings, spectacular tree-top views, incredible light all day long, and classic New York City architecture, abundant with pre-war details and a generously wide foot-print. Not only is the location perfectly convenient, but also this space is pin-drop quiet, as it faces the park directly on Carmine Street. This is truly a unique NYC home, in a prime Village location, available immediately. Pets and guarantors welcome, easy and quick approval process.