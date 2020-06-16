All apartments in New York
11 Carmine Street
11 Carmine Street

11 Carmine Street · (212) 937-1653
Location

11 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING VIEWS, LIGHT, HUGE AND PRIME VILLAGE LOCATION Glorious sunshine streams in from three exposures and seven windows at this huge, grand one bedroom with high ceilings at 11 Carmine Street. Located in prime Greenwich Village, this land-marked building faces the beautiful fountain in Father Demos Square, a historic piazza and park with ample space to enjoy the outdoors. All of your modern amenities are located within blocks, including the West 4th Street metro hub, and a citi-bike station just across the street. Enjoy high ceilings, spectacular tree-top views, incredible light all day long, and classic New York City architecture, abundant with pre-war details and a generously wide foot-print. Not only is the location perfectly convenient, but also this space is pin-drop quiet, as it faces the park directly on Carmine Street. This is truly a unique NYC home, in a prime Village location, available immediately. Pets and guarantors welcome, easy and quick approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Carmine Street have any available units?
11 Carmine Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 11 Carmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Carmine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Carmine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Carmine Street is pet friendly.
Does 11 Carmine Street offer parking?
No, 11 Carmine Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 Carmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Carmine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Carmine Street have a pool?
No, 11 Carmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Carmine Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Carmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Carmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Carmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Carmine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Carmine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
