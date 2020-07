Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE - Recently fully renovated 2 bedrooms now available!The unit features include: - Stainless steel appliances - Dishwasher - Hardwood floors - Queen and Twin size bedroom - Closet in each room - Washer/Dryer in unit Located in the heart of Manhattan Valley, just a few short blocks away from Central Park and Columbia University. This apartment is truly a must-see! Email now for a showing as this unit won't last!*Net price is advertised with 1 month free on 11 months lease . Gross price is $2650.