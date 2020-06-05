1080 Amsterdam Ave

Amenities
Renovated 2bedroom With Washer And Dryer In Unit - Property Id: 297350
Contact Brenden: 917-293-9290
With hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and stunning finishes, 2 bedroom apartments are an ideal home created in exquisite taste. Caesarstone countertops in Frosty Carrina and Italian crafted Scavolini cabinets offer refreshing accents to these renovated spaces. Look out onto spectacular views of Morningside Heights from your new home, and enjoy life uptown.
Property Id 297350
