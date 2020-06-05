All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1080 Amsterdam Ave

1080 Amsterdam Avenue · (917) 293-9290
Location

1080 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $6700 · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Renovated 2bedroom With Washer And Dryer In Unit - Property Id: 297350

Contact Brenden: 917-293-9290

With hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and stunning finishes, 2 bedroom apartments are an ideal home created in exquisite taste. Caesarstone countertops in Frosty Carrina and Italian crafted Scavolini cabinets offer refreshing accents to these renovated spaces. Look out onto spectacular views of Morningside Heights from your new home, and enjoy life uptown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297350
Property Id 297350

(RLNE5844828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Amsterdam Ave have any available units?
1080 Amsterdam Ave has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Amsterdam Ave have?
Some of 1080 Amsterdam Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Amsterdam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Amsterdam Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Amsterdam Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Amsterdam Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1080 Amsterdam Ave offer parking?
No, 1080 Amsterdam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1080 Amsterdam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 Amsterdam Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Amsterdam Ave have a pool?
No, 1080 Amsterdam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Amsterdam Ave have accessible units?
No, 1080 Amsterdam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Amsterdam Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Amsterdam Ave has units with dishwashers.
