Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

108 West 80th Street

108 West 80th Street · (718) 852-9050
Location

108 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$7,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome to 108 West 80th Street, a premier boutique townhouse rental building in the heart of the Upper West Side. Located on a pristine tree-lined and museum-adjacent block, this gorgeous 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom with a private garden is a rarity in this area.This home has it all - a chefs kitchen that opens up to the entire width of the 20-foot wide living and dining room. A bay-windowed bedroom with an en-suite bath, an in-unit washer and dryer, and a beautiful private backyard. In addition, individually zoned heating and cooling split AC's provide optimal climate control. The second bedroom or home office is located in the rear extension of the building providing a serene escape. This is truly the perfect home.This home can be available beginning July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 West 80th Street have any available units?
108 West 80th Street has a unit available for $7,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 108 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 West 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 West 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 108 West 80th Street offer parking?
No, 108 West 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 West 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 108 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 108 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 West 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 West 80th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 West 80th Street has units with air conditioning.
