Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities

Welcome to 108 West 80th Street, a premier boutique townhouse rental building in the heart of the Upper West Side. Located on a pristine tree-lined and museum-adjacent block, this gorgeous 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom with a private garden is a rarity in this area.This home has it all - a chefs kitchen that opens up to the entire width of the 20-foot wide living and dining room. A bay-windowed bedroom with an en-suite bath, an in-unit washer and dryer, and a beautiful private backyard. In addition, individually zoned heating and cooling split AC's provide optimal climate control. The second bedroom or home office is located in the rear extension of the building providing a serene escape. This is truly the perfect home.This home can be available beginning July 1st.