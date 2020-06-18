All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

108 South Street

108 South Street · (917) 807-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 South Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
A rare opportunity awaits you and only 2 others. From this formerly vacant building in this prime seaport location, 3 homes have been transformed by highly skilled artisans from a vacant shell to and exquisite gem. The list of features and materials used to create these 3 brand new homes would be to long to list. The photos alone will make you think this is the newest, latest luxury condo to open onto the NYC market. Only two, 2 bedroom convertible 3 bedroom 2 baths homes are being offered. Be the first to live in this newly created stunning convertible 3 bedroom masterpiece. Call my mobile anytime to discuss or to schedule a private showing. Live among the historic cobblestone streets lined with restaurants and filled with local ale houses, coffee shops, a bakery just to name a few of the many local retailers in the immediate area. The building is located just a stones through from the Financial District and the transportation hub @ Fulton. UrbanApartments14168

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 South Street have any available units?
108 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 South Street have?
Some of 108 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 108 South Street offer parking?
No, 108 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 South Street have a pool?
No, 108 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 South Street have accessible units?
No, 108 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 South Street has units with dishwashers.
