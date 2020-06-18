108 South Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

A rare opportunity awaits you and only 2 others. From this formerly vacant building in this prime seaport location, 3 homes have been transformed by highly skilled artisans from a vacant shell to and exquisite gem. The list of features and materials used to create these 3 brand new homes would be to long to list. The photos alone will make you think this is the newest, latest luxury condo to open onto the NYC market. Only two, 2 bedroom convertible 3 bedroom 2 baths homes are being offered. Be the first to live in this newly created stunning convertible 3 bedroom masterpiece. Call my mobile anytime to discuss or to schedule a private showing. Live among the historic cobblestone streets lined with restaurants and filled with local ale houses, coffee shops, a bakery just to name a few of the many local retailers in the immediate area. The building is located just a stones through from the Financial District and the transportation hub @ Fulton. UrbanApartments14168