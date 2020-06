Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby

This is a Fantastic 1BR Apartment! * KING-SIZE Bedroom* Spacious Living Room* Beautiful Hardwood Floor* New Bathroom Tile* Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space* SUN FILLED!!* Pets WelcomeThe windows have been replaced and the lobby and hallways are well lighted and in good condition There is an on site superintendent .The apartment building sits at the corner of 218th St and Park Terrace East . Norris8789