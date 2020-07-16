1074 Second Avenue PH3

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

NSNY New Listing ! This is the one you have been waiting for! Newly Renovated, 2 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom! Duplex! with a HUGE Terrace! Cant get a better location in Midtown East - Just two blocks away from the 6, E and M trains. Great location for nightlife shopping and restaurants. Across the street from Whole Foods, Equinox & SoulCycle.All information is submitted subject to errors omissions change of price prior sale or lease or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer