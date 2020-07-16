All apartments in New York
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:15 AM

1074 Second Avenue PH3

1074 2nd Avenue · (212) 319-1668 ext. 703
Location

1074 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH3 · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NSNY New Listing ! This is the one you have been waiting for! Newly Renovated, 2 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom! Duplex! with a HUGE Terrace! Cant get a better location in Midtown East - Just two blocks away from the 6, E and M trains. Great location for nightlife shopping and restaurants. Across the street from Whole Foods, Equinox & SoulCycle.All information is submitted subject to errors omissions change of price prior sale or lease or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Second Avenue PH3 have any available units?
1074 Second Avenue PH3 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1074 Second Avenue PH3 currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Second Avenue PH3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Second Avenue PH3 pet-friendly?
No, 1074 Second Avenue PH3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1074 Second Avenue PH3 offer parking?
No, 1074 Second Avenue PH3 does not offer parking.
Does 1074 Second Avenue PH3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Second Avenue PH3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Second Avenue PH3 have a pool?
No, 1074 Second Avenue PH3 does not have a pool.
Does 1074 Second Avenue PH3 have accessible units?
No, 1074 Second Avenue PH3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Second Avenue PH3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 Second Avenue PH3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1074 Second Avenue PH3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1074 Second Avenue PH3 does not have units with air conditioning.
