Amenities
A luxurious Park Avenue duplex nestled less than two blocks from Central Park, this bright 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom co-op is a paradigm of classic New York City charm. Features of the home include airy beamed ceilings nearly 10 ft. in height, chic crown molding, a trio of gas-burning fireplaces, an in-home washer/dryer, sash windows, two kitchens, and a collection of beautiful original details including hardwood floors, pocket doors, interior shutters, built-ins, and arched doorways.
The lower level of the home opens into a regal foyer adorned with a large closet, ornate columns, and arched alcoves. The main living room is awash with natural light and boasts a centerpiece fireplace flanked by elegant built-ins. Opposite the living room is a secondary lounge that can also function as an additional bedroom. On either end of those rooms sit spacious bedrooms with private closet space and windowed en-suite bathrooms. A large study and a windowed, galley-style kitchen finish the lower level.
The upper level of the home is accessed by a stylish spiral staircase and contains a formal dining room, the main kitchen, a windowed powder room, and a fourth bedroom. The dining room has a fireplace and marble floors, and the kitchen is equipped with sleek granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, custom cabinets, a built-in wine rack, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has a pair of reach-in closets, built-in wardrobes, and a modern en-suite bathroom with tiled walls and a glass-enclosed shower stall.
1060 Park Avenue is a prewar co-op located in the exclusive Carnegie Hill neighborhood. The building is a five minute walk to Central Park and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and is surrounded by high-end restaurants, bars, and shops. Nearby subway lines include the 4/5/6/Q. Pets and pieds-a-terre are welcome.