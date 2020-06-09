All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1060 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1060 Park Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

1060 Park Avenue

1060 Park Avenue · (859) 492-6062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1060 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10-D · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
A luxurious Park Avenue duplex nestled less than two blocks from Central Park, this bright 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom co-op is a paradigm of classic New York City charm. Features of the home include airy beamed ceilings nearly 10 ft. in height, chic crown molding, a trio of gas-burning fireplaces, an in-home washer/dryer, sash windows, two kitchens, and a collection of beautiful original details including hardwood floors, pocket doors, interior shutters, built-ins, and arched doorways.

The lower level of the home opens into a regal foyer adorned with a large closet, ornate columns, and arched alcoves. The main living room is awash with natural light and boasts a centerpiece fireplace flanked by elegant built-ins. Opposite the living room is a secondary lounge that can also function as an additional bedroom. On either end of those rooms sit spacious bedrooms with private closet space and windowed en-suite bathrooms. A large study and a windowed, galley-style kitchen finish the lower level.

The upper level of the home is accessed by a stylish spiral staircase and contains a formal dining room, the main kitchen, a windowed powder room, and a fourth bedroom. The dining room has a fireplace and marble floors, and the kitchen is equipped with sleek granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, custom cabinets, a built-in wine rack, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has a pair of reach-in closets, built-in wardrobes, and a modern en-suite bathroom with tiled walls and a glass-enclosed shower stall.

1060 Park Avenue is a prewar co-op located in the exclusive Carnegie Hill neighborhood. The building is a five minute walk to Central Park and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and is surrounded by high-end restaurants, bars, and shops. Nearby subway lines include the 4/5/6/Q. Pets and pieds-a-terre are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Park Avenue have any available units?
1060 Park Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1060 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1060 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1060 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1060 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1060 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1060 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity