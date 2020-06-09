Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman

A luxurious Park Avenue duplex nestled less than two blocks from Central Park, this bright 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom co-op is a paradigm of classic New York City charm. Features of the home include airy beamed ceilings nearly 10 ft. in height, chic crown molding, a trio of gas-burning fireplaces, an in-home washer/dryer, sash windows, two kitchens, and a collection of beautiful original details including hardwood floors, pocket doors, interior shutters, built-ins, and arched doorways.



The lower level of the home opens into a regal foyer adorned with a large closet, ornate columns, and arched alcoves. The main living room is awash with natural light and boasts a centerpiece fireplace flanked by elegant built-ins. Opposite the living room is a secondary lounge that can also function as an additional bedroom. On either end of those rooms sit spacious bedrooms with private closet space and windowed en-suite bathrooms. A large study and a windowed, galley-style kitchen finish the lower level.



The upper level of the home is accessed by a stylish spiral staircase and contains a formal dining room, the main kitchen, a windowed powder room, and a fourth bedroom. The dining room has a fireplace and marble floors, and the kitchen is equipped with sleek granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, custom cabinets, a built-in wine rack, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has a pair of reach-in closets, built-in wardrobes, and a modern en-suite bathroom with tiled walls and a glass-enclosed shower stall.



1060 Park Avenue is a prewar co-op located in the exclusive Carnegie Hill neighborhood. The building is a five minute walk to Central Park and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and is surrounded by high-end restaurants, bars, and shops. Nearby subway lines include the 4/5/6/Q. Pets and pieds-a-terre are welcome.