Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Studio Under $3,000 ~ NO FEE !!! - Property Id: 177706



Stunning Studio in the Heart of the East Village. Close to the N, Q, R, W and the L train. This studio is newly renovated, has orginal hardwood floors and very bright.



To view this studio and others I have in the neighborhood, contact me today to schedule a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177706

Property Id 177706



(RLNE5825198)