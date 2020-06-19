All apartments in New York
104-106 Bedford Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

104-106 Bedford Street

104 Bedford St · (347) 897-0829
Location

104 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6-E · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
bike storage
Apt 6E at 106 Bedford Street is what NYC dreams are made of. Adorned with one of the largest skylights in the city and a wood burning fireplace, this spacious studio is the ultimate West Village charmer.

Located on the top floor of a well established, elevator coop building built in 1890, this apartment is filled with light. In addition to the West facing wall of windows, the kitchen and bath both have windows, adding to the sense of open space. The bath has also been recently renovated with a modern touch.

Located on a quiet street in the heart of the West Village, close to all major transportation, as well as Hudson River Park, restaurants and shops, this home also features laundry-in-building and a bike room, as well as storage space. Board approval is required. Available June 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104-106 Bedford Street have any available units?
104-106 Bedford Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 104-106 Bedford Street have?
Some of 104-106 Bedford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104-106 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
104-106 Bedford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104-106 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
No, 104-106 Bedford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 104-106 Bedford Street offer parking?
No, 104-106 Bedford Street does not offer parking.
Does 104-106 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104-106 Bedford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104-106 Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 104-106 Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 104-106 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 104-106 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104-106 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104-106 Bedford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
