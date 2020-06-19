104-106 Bedford Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated elevator fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Apt 6E at 106 Bedford Street is what NYC dreams are made of. Adorned with one of the largest skylights in the city and a wood burning fireplace, this spacious studio is the ultimate West Village charmer.



Located on the top floor of a well established, elevator coop building built in 1890, this apartment is filled with light. In addition to the West facing wall of windows, the kitchen and bath both have windows, adding to the sense of open space. The bath has also been recently renovated with a modern touch.



Located on a quiet street in the heart of the West Village, close to all major transportation, as well as Hudson River Park, restaurants and shops, this home also features laundry-in-building and a bike room, as well as storage space. Board approval is required. Available June 1st, 2020.