Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Spacious and quiet true 1 bedroom available for Mid June move. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen, and plenty of natural light. Surrounded by the best that Midtown East has to offer, the building is only a few blocks from the E, M, and 6 trains as well as Whole Foods, Equinox, and Blink Fitness. Pets are welcome.