Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Oversized Sunfilled Loft Style Bldg Gut Renovation!Brand New! 5 Bedroom 2 Marble Baths Full Floor Apx.3000 Sq FtHardwood Floors, Hi Ceils, Big Windows,Chef's KitStainless Steel AppliancesTons of closets.Washer and Dryer in the unit!!! All Bedrooms fit King size Beds !Gross Rent is $9200 Per Month **$8000 is a Net Rent after 2 Month Free and $2000 Move in Credit on 18 Month Lease term ****There is a 1 Month Fee if Clients take 2 Months Free