Available Furnished or unfurnsished.

6-12 month terms considered.



Convertible 3BR! Rarely does an opportunity like this present itself. Tucked away on one of the most beautiful blocks of New York City you will find this historic Townhouse. Originally constructed in 1836 by Peter Gerard Stuyvesant, 102 East 10th street offers old world charm and modern convenience.



This inviting upper duplex offers a private entrance, 2 very large bedrooms, a home office or nursery, soaring ceilings, wide plank oak hardwood floors, 3 absolutely beautiful fireplaces (2 deco & 1 wood burning), a dining room, a massive living room, an en-suite bathroom, beautiful period details, skylights and a most enviable location.



