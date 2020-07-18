All apartments in New York
Find more places like 102 East 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
102 East 10th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

102 East 10th Street

102 East 10th Street · (917) 860-4749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

102 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Available Furnished or unfurnsished.
6-12 month terms considered.

Convertible 3BR! Rarely does an opportunity like this present itself. Tucked away on one of the most beautiful blocks of New York City you will find this historic Townhouse. Originally constructed in 1836 by Peter Gerard Stuyvesant, 102 East 10th street offers old world charm and modern convenience.

This inviting upper duplex offers a private entrance, 2 very large bedrooms, a home office or nursery, soaring ceilings, wide plank oak hardwood floors, 3 absolutely beautiful fireplaces (2 deco & 1 wood burning), a dining room, a massive living room, an en-suite bathroom, beautiful period details, skylights and a most enviable location.

Please call or email to see this delightful and unique home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 East 10th Street have any available units?
102 East 10th Street has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 102 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 102 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 102 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 102 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 102 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 102 East 10th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity