100 West 26th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

100 West 26th Street

100 West 26th Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 30D · Avail. now

$3,595

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
lobby
NO FEE with a $500 Cash Bonus if lease is signed by July 31,2020.Sunny spacious luxury Alcove studio features a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and full-size Stainless-steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows. HIGH CEILINGS .Can be rented furnished or unfurnishedThe stunning 34 story Chelsea Tower is as beautiful to look at as it is to look from with its glass wall faade and dramatic floor to ceiling windows. Chelsea Tower features the best Manhattan living has to offer, including a 24-hour concierge-attended marble and limestone lobby, fully equipped fitness center, 2500 sq ft landscaped second floor roof terrace, and residences featuring granite kitchens and marble baths, floor-to-ceiling window walls, custom double hung closets, water filtration system, and spectacular panoramic City and River views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 26th Street have any available units?
100 West 26th Street has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 26th Street have?
Some of 100 West 26th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 West 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 West 26th Street offers parking.
Does 100 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
