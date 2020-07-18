100 West 26th Street

Amenities

NO FEE with a $500 Cash Bonus if lease is signed by July 31,2020.Sunny spacious luxury Alcove studio features a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and full-size Stainless-steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows. HIGH CEILINGS .Can be rented furnished or unfurnishedThe stunning 34 story Chelsea Tower is as beautiful to look at as it is to look from with its glass wall faade and dramatic floor to ceiling windows. Chelsea Tower features the best Manhattan living has to offer, including a 24-hour concierge-attended marble and limestone lobby, fully equipped fitness center, 2500 sq ft landscaped second floor roof terrace, and residences featuring granite kitchens and marble baths, floor-to-ceiling window walls, custom double hung closets, water filtration system, and spectacular panoramic City and River views.