100 Central Park South newly renovated 1-bedroom home in the full-service luxury condo. A rare opportunity to live directly across the street from Central Park, with the Plaza Hotel, the Time Warner Center and the Theater District all in a few minute walking distance. Hardwood floors, marble bath, large closets, 24-hour white glove doorman building with on-site parking. Sorry, no pets.