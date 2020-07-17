100 Arden Street

Amenities

--Inwood/Arden St classic Inwood Art Deco 1BR with great Proportions: Approx 19.9 x 11.10 LR, 16.8 x 11 BR, 12 x 8 Foyer and 11 x 6.8 Dining Room next to the pass-through Kitchen with Dishwasher, breakfast bar and granite floor and countertop.--Views of Fort Tryon Park--Elevator, Laundry, really great Live-in Super--1 min to the Dyckman stop of the A-train, 18 min to Midtown. Only a few Subway stops north of the Upper West Side, Harlem, Washington Heights and Hudson Heights.--24-hour Supermarket or Broadway or Dyckman shopping only 5 min away. Broadway bus to Target and Supermarkets in Marble Hill. Easy walk to Inwood Greenmarket on Saturdays.--To set up an appointment with social distancing or a live tour on FaceTime contact Annie Hawkins by email, call or text. This 1bedroom has a broker fee.