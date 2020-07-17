All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

100 Arden Street

100 Arden Street · (917) 771-0172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Arden Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
--Inwood/Arden St classic Inwood Art Deco 1BR with great Proportions: Approx 19.9 x 11.10 LR, 16.8 x 11 BR, 12 x 8 Foyer and 11 x 6.8 Dining Room next to the pass-through Kitchen with Dishwasher, breakfast bar and granite floor and countertop.--Views of Fort Tryon Park--Elevator, Laundry, really great Live-in Super--1 min to the Dyckman stop of the A-train, 18 min to Midtown. Only a few Subway stops north of the Upper West Side, Harlem, Washington Heights and Hudson Heights.--24-hour Supermarket or Broadway or Dyckman shopping only 5 min away. Broadway bus to Target and Supermarkets in Marble Hill. Easy walk to Inwood Greenmarket on Saturdays.--To set up an appointment with social distancing or a live tour on FaceTime contact Annie Hawkins by email, call or text. This 1bedroom has a broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Arden Street have any available units?
100 Arden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Arden Street have?
Some of 100 Arden Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Arden Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Arden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Arden Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Arden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 Arden Street offer parking?
No, 100 Arden Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Arden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Arden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Arden Street have a pool?
No, 100 Arden Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Arden Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Arden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Arden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Arden Street has units with dishwashers.
