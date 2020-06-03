All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
10 West 127th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

10 West 127th Street

10 West 127th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

10 West 127th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely Available 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment Private 500 Square foot Patio and Yard in Central Harlem

Charming Harlem Townhouse converted in 2014 to four 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental units. Located in the heart of Central Harlem along a beautiful tree lined block nestled between the famed Lenox and Fifth Avenues. This beautiful townhome has been completely renovated. Apt 1 is a two bedroom, one bath apartment with a dining nook and a nearly 500 square foot private patio and yard has a wonderfully designed kitchen, with ceasar-stone counter tops and Kenmore stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, gas oven/range, microwave and dishwasher. 10 west 127 is located around the corner from express 2 and 3 trains and steps away from celebrated eateries such as Sylvia's, Red Rooster, Corner Social, Cantina, Babalucci's. Chez Lucienne's, Starbucks, Chai Walli, Lennox Sapphire, Chipotle, Shake Shack, Whole Foods on 125th Street and Marcus Garvey Park. Pets are allowed and laundry is in the basement. Security cameras.,Rarely Available 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with 500 Square foot Patio/Private Yard in Central Harlem

Charming Harlem Townhouse converted to four two bedroom, one bath rental units. Located in the heart of Central Harlem along a beautiful tree lined block nestled between the famed Lenox and Fifth Avenues. This beautiful townhome has been completely renovated. Apt 1 is a two bedroom, one bath apartment with a dining nook and a nearly 500 square foot private patio and yard has a wonderfully designed kitchen, with ceasar-stone counter top and Kenmore stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, gas oven/range, microwave and dishwasher. 10 west 127 is located around the corner from express 2 and 3 trains and steps away from celebrated eateries such as Sylvia's, Red Rooster, Corner Social, Cantina, Babalucci's. Chez Lucienne's, Starbucks, Chai Walli, Lennox Sapphire, Whole Foods on 125th Street and Marcus Garvey Park. Pets are allowed and laundry in the basement. Security cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West 127th Street have any available units?
10 West 127th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 West 127th Street have?
Some of 10 West 127th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 West 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 West 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West 127th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 West 127th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10 West 127th Street offer parking?
No, 10 West 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 West 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 West 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West 127th Street have a pool?
No, 10 West 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 West 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 West 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 West 127th Street has units with dishwashers.
