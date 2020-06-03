10 West 127th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rarely Available 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment Private 500 Square foot Patio and Yard in Central Harlem



Charming Harlem Townhouse converted to four two bedroom, one bath rental units. Located in the heart of Central Harlem along a beautiful tree lined block nestled between the famed Lenox and Fifth Avenues. This beautiful townhome has been completely renovated. Apt 1 is a two bedroom, one bath apartment with a dining nook and a nearly 500 square foot private patio and yard has a wonderfully designed kitchen, with ceasar-stone counter top and Kenmore stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, gas oven/range, microwave and dishwasher. 10 west 127 is located around the corner from express 2 and 3 trains and steps away from celebrated eateries such as Sylvia's, Red Rooster, Corner Social, Cantina, Babalucci's. Chez Lucienne's, Starbucks, Chai Walli, Lennox Sapphire, Whole Foods on 125th Street and Marcus Garvey Park. Pets are allowed and laundry in the basement. Security cameras.