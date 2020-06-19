All apartments in New York
10 Hanover Square
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

10 Hanover Square

10 Hanover Square · (646) 723-3066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Hanover Square, New York, NY 10004
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21D · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
pool table
bike storage
internet access
lobby
valet service
Huge and pristine Conv. 2 bedroom apartment with in-unit laundry and views of the city and Hudson River! High end luxury building in the heart of the Financial District. This 921 square foot unit is on one of the most desirable lines in the building and the unit features abundant closet space, gleaming hardwood floors, central A/C, and great natural light. Relax in your modern bath and create delectable delicacies in your gourmet kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, gas range, dishwasher, stone counters, and stunning white cabinetry throughout.

Additional pictures, video, virtual tours, and unit details are all available upon request.

This is a lease assignment. You will have the option to renew the lease as of August 16, 2020 at a monthly rent of $3,785.95

Building amenities include: 24/7 Doorman, Concierge & Valet Services, 2,500 sq ft Lounge w/ complimentary WiFi, Fireplace, Billiard Table, Foosball, Plasma TV, Business Center & Catering Kitchen, Rooftop Sundeck with Patio Furniture, Stylish Granite and Terrazzo Lobby, Personal Storage on Floors, Bike Storage, Laundry Facilities, Pet Friendly.

Location in proximity to 1/2/3/4/5/A/C/E/J/M/R trains, bringing unparalleled convenience to any resident!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Hanover Square have any available units?
10 Hanover Square has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Hanover Square have?
Some of 10 Hanover Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Hanover Square currently offering any rent specials?
10 Hanover Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Hanover Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Hanover Square is pet friendly.
Does 10 Hanover Square offer parking?
No, 10 Hanover Square does not offer parking.
Does 10 Hanover Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Hanover Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Hanover Square have a pool?
No, 10 Hanover Square does not have a pool.
Does 10 Hanover Square have accessible units?
No, 10 Hanover Square does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Hanover Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Hanover Square has units with dishwashers.
