10 Hanover Square

Huge and pristine Conv. 2 bedroom apartment with in-unit laundry and views of the city and Hudson River! High end luxury building in the heart of the Financial District. This 921 square foot unit is on one of the most desirable lines in the building and the unit features abundant closet space, gleaming hardwood floors, central A/C, and great natural light. Relax in your modern bath and create delectable delicacies in your gourmet kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, gas range, dishwasher, stone counters, and stunning white cabinetry throughout.



This is a lease assignment. You will have the option to renew the lease as of August 16, 2020 at a monthly rent of $3,785.95



Building amenities include: 24/7 Doorman, Concierge & Valet Services, 2,500 sq ft Lounge w/ complimentary WiFi, Fireplace, Billiard Table, Foosball, Plasma TV, Business Center & Catering Kitchen, Rooftop Sundeck with Patio Furniture, Stylish Granite and Terrazzo Lobby, Personal Storage on Floors, Bike Storage, Laundry Facilities, Pet Friendly.



Location in proximity to 1/2/3/4/5/A/C/E/J/M/R trains, bringing unparalleled convenience to any resident!