Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

10 East 70th Street

10 East 70th Street · (212) 836-1075
Location

10 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Charming ground floor medical office with a separate street entrance is available for lease. 10 East 70th Street is an Upper East Side co-op between Fifth and Madison Avenues. The layout of approximately 800 square feet features two windowed office facing East 70th Street. Suitable for psychiatrist, psychologist, or therapist, as well as most other medical specialties.Near to public transportation including UES bus and subway routes and one half block from Central Park. 10 East 70th Street is proximate to Lenox Hill Hospital, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 East 70th Street have any available units?
10 East 70th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 10 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 East 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 East 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 East 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 East 70th Street does offer parking.
Does 10 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 East 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 10 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 East 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 East 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 East 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
