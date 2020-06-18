Amenities

garage doorman

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Charming ground floor medical office with a separate street entrance is available for lease. 10 East 70th Street is an Upper East Side co-op between Fifth and Madison Avenues. The layout of approximately 800 square feet features two windowed office facing East 70th Street. Suitable for psychiatrist, psychologist, or therapist, as well as most other medical specialties.Near to public transportation including UES bus and subway routes and one half block from Central Park. 10 East 70th Street is proximate to Lenox Hill Hospital, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Hospital.