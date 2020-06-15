All apartments in New York
Find more places like 10-12 West 107th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
10-12 West 107th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

10-12 West 107th Street

10 W 107th St · (561) 325-0534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 W 107th St, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Video available upon request. This amazing 2 bed, 1 bath apartment is set in a prime Upper West Side Location. Located less than a minute off Central Park, this apartment features granite counter tops, and newly renovated hardwood floors. The building has a new elevator & is steps away from the new 110th Street Subway Station, the prime [B, and C] Trains, restaurants, and deli's. Also, is located blocks away from Columbia University; an easy skip to class in a few minutes!,This amazing 2 bed, 1 bath apartment is set in a prime Upper West Side Location. Located less than a minute off Central Park, this apartment features granite counter tops, and newly renovated hardwood floors. The building itself is in progress building a brand new elevator for your use! Located minutes away from the prime [B, and C] Trains, restaurants, and deli's. Also, is located blocks away from Columbia University; an easy skip to class in a few minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10-12 West 107th Street have any available units?
10-12 West 107th Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10-12 West 107th Street have?
Some of 10-12 West 107th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10-12 West 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10-12 West 107th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10-12 West 107th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10-12 West 107th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10-12 West 107th Street offer parking?
No, 10-12 West 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10-12 West 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10-12 West 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10-12 West 107th Street have a pool?
No, 10-12 West 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10-12 West 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 10-12 West 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10-12 West 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10-12 West 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10-12 West 107th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity