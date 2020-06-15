10-12 West 107th Street

Amenities

Video available upon request. This amazing 2 bed, 1 bath apartment is set in a prime Upper West Side Location. Located less than a minute off Central Park, this apartment features granite counter tops, and newly renovated hardwood floors. The building has a new elevator & is steps away from the 110th Street Subway Station, the prime [B, and C] Trains, restaurants, and deli's. Also, is located blocks away from Columbia University; an easy skip to class in a few minutes!