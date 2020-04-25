All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1 Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1 Worth Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:11 PM

1 Worth Street

1 Worth Street · (917) 428-5745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Summer furnished rental available from 06/01/20 to 08/31/20.

Apartment can only be rented furnished

Enjoy the summer in the heart of trendy TriBeCa! You will instantly feel at home in this spacious 2 Bed/ 2 Bath fully renovated loft! The apartment features Maplewood floors, exposed brick, tons of custom built-in closets, central air conditioning and a washer and dryer unit. The kitchen has Caesarstone counters, top of the line appliances, dishwasher and a newly built-in European style breakfast nook. The apartment has 2 full baths elegantly designed with marble and tiles; the master bath features a steam shower and a Jacuzzi. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet; There is an entire wall made-up of 6 large windows receiving constant light exposure. ALL UTILITIES PAID! Enjoy the best restaurants in the city, relax by the beautiful Hudson River Park, and stay close to all major transportation lines for easy access to all of Manhattan!
Smoking is not permitted.,Furnished Summer Rental available July-August 2018 only.
Enjoy the summer in the heart of trendy TriBeCa! You will instantly feel at home in this spacious 2 Bed/ 2 Bath fully renovated loft! The apartment features Maplewood floors, exposed brick, tons of custom built-in closets, central air conditioning and a washer and dryer unit. The kitchen has Csar stone counters, top of the line appliances, dishwasher and a newly built-in European style breakfast nook. The apartment has 2 full baths elegantly designed with marble and tiles; the master bath features a steam shower and a Jacuzzi. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet; There is an entire wall made-up of 6 large windows receiving constant light exposure. ALL UTILITIES PAID! Enjoy the best restaurants in the city, relax by the beautiful Hudson River Park, and stay close to all major transportation lines for easy access to all of Manhattan!
Smoking is not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Worth Street have any available units?
1 Worth Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Worth Street have?
Some of 1 Worth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Worth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 Worth Street offer parking?
No, 1 Worth Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Worth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 1 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 Worth Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity