1 Worth Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Summer furnished rental available from 06/01/20 to 08/31/20.



Apartment can only be rented furnished



Enjoy the summer in the heart of trendy TriBeCa! You will instantly feel at home in this spacious 2 Bed/ 2 Bath fully renovated loft! The apartment features Maplewood floors, exposed brick, tons of custom built-in closets, central air conditioning and a washer and dryer unit. The kitchen has Caesarstone counters, top of the line appliances, dishwasher and a newly built-in European style breakfast nook. The apartment has 2 full baths elegantly designed with marble and tiles; the master bath features a steam shower and a Jacuzzi. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet; There is an entire wall made-up of 6 large windows receiving constant light exposure. ALL UTILITIES PAID! Enjoy the best restaurants in the city, relax by the beautiful Hudson River Park, and stay close to all major transportation lines for easy access to all of Manhattan!

Smoking is not permitted.,Furnished Summer Rental available July-August 2018 only.

