1 West End Avenue

An elegant walnut door and bronze newspaper box greet you as you enter this remarkable 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom residence. This unit features one of the best 1 bedroom layouts in the building, wide plank floors, a rectangular living room, northern exposure, open city views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and extraordinary natural light.



The custom Scavolini kitchen designed by Jeffery Beers for One West End feature Dornbracht fixtures, custom cabinets in a dark finish with a matte glass, and appliances including a Wolf cook top, wall oven, and microwave, Sub-Zero refrigerator with two freezer drawers, Gaggenau wine refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. Vagli Fine Vein marble adorns the countertops and backsplash.



The five fixture master bathroom features heated Bianco Dolomiti marble floors and counter top with brushed limestone walls. Recessed medicine cabinets with LED lighting, Zuma soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and Dornbracht fixtures add to the hotel-like experience.



Additional features include: W/D and year-round zoned temperature control via a 4-pipe fan coil HVAC system.



One West End is home to expansive indoor and outdoor resort-inspired amenities including a 75-foot swimming pool within a double-height cantilevered atrium, a private fitness center and spa, and a 12,000 square foot terrace featuring cabanas, lush green spaces and areas for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Additional grandly-scaled amenity spaces include a living room with fireplace, media, billiards and game rooms, a children's playroom overlooking the garden terrace and a private dining room with chef's demonstration kitchen.



