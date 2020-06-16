All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1 West End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1 West End Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

1 West End Avenue

1 East End Avenue · (212) 252-8772 ext. 4711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 East End Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-B · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
An elegant walnut door and bronze newspaper box greet you as you enter this remarkable 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom residence. This unit features one of the best 1 bedroom layouts in the building, wide plank floors, a rectangular living room, northern exposure, open city views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and extraordinary natural light.

The custom Scavolini kitchen designed by Jeffery Beers for One West End feature Dornbracht fixtures, custom cabinets in a dark finish with a matte glass, and appliances including a Wolf cook top, wall oven, and microwave, Sub-Zero refrigerator with two freezer drawers, Gaggenau wine refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. Vagli Fine Vein marble adorns the countertops and backsplash.

The five fixture master bathroom features heated Bianco Dolomiti marble floors and counter top with brushed limestone walls. Recessed medicine cabinets with LED lighting, Zuma soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and Dornbracht fixtures add to the hotel-like experience.

Additional features include: W/D and year-round zoned temperature control via a 4-pipe fan coil HVAC system.

One West End is home to expansive indoor and outdoor resort-inspired amenities including a 75-foot swimming pool within a double-height cantilevered atrium, a private fitness center and spa, and a 12,000 square foot terrace featuring cabanas, lush green spaces and areas for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Additional grandly-scaled amenity spaces include a living room with fireplace, media, billiards and game rooms, a children's playroom overlooking the garden terrace and a private dining room with chef's demonstration kitchen.

You will LOVE the ONE WEST END Lifestyle!,Be one of the First residents to live at One West End Ave!

An elegant walnut door and bronze newspaper box greet you as you enter this remarkable One bedroom, One & a half bathroom residence. This unit features one of the best 1 Bedroom layouts in the building, wide plank floors, a rectangular living room, northern exposure, Open City Views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and extraordinary natural light.

The custom Scavolini kitchen designed by Jeffery Beers for One West End feature Dornbracht fixtures, custom cabinets in a dark finish with a matte glass, and appliances including a Wolf cook top, wall oven, and microwave, Sub-Zero refrigerator with two freezer drawers, Gaggenau wine refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. Vagli Fine Vein marble adorns the countertops and backsplash.

The five fixture master bathroom features heated Bianco Dolomiti marble floors and counter top with brushed limestone walls. Recessed medicine cabinets with LED lighting, Zuma soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and Dornbracht fixtures add to the hotel-like experience.

Additional features include: W/D and year-round zoned temperature control via a 4-pipe fan coil HVAC system.

One West End is home to expansive indoor and outdoor resort-inspired amenities including a 75-foot swimming pool within a double-height cantilevered atrium, a private fitness center and spa, and a 12,000 square foot terrace featuring cabanas, lush green spaces and areas for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Additional grandly-scaled amenity spaces include a living room with fireplace, media, billiards and game rooms, a children's playroom overlooking the garden terrace and a private dining room with chef's demonstration kitchen.

You will LOVE the ONE WEST END Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 West End Avenue have any available units?
1 West End Avenue has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 West End Avenue have?
Some of 1 West End Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1 West End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 West End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1 West End Avenue has a pool.
Does 1 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 West End Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity