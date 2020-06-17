Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator internet access

1 Dutch street a stunning doorman rental building with high end condo finishes. Kitchens feature high-end European finishes and appliance include a Bosch oven and dishwasher, a Summit refrigerator, and a GE range. Additional features include Calacatta Quartz countertops and backsplashes, Euro Mobil cabinetry and Danze faucets. Net Effective rent advertised on 24 month lease, 1st year net effective/ 2nd year gross rent There is an option for a 1 year lease at 4300 per month. Two-bedroom apartment Washer/Dryer in the unit Ceiling heights ranging between 9 and 10 feet Windows outfitted with solar screen shades Eco-Friendly Tuscany floors Central cooling and heating system by Trane and York European kitchen features high-end finishes Stainless steel appliance selections include a Bosch oven and dishwasher, a Summit refrigerator, and a GE range Bathrooms are outfitted with European-style vanities, Aquadom counter tops, Danze faucets, Toto toilets Safdie1209