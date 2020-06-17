All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

1 Dutch Street

1 Dutch Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Dutch Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
internet access
1 Dutch street a stunning doorman rental building with high end condo finishes. Kitchens feature high-end European finishes and appliance include a Bosch oven and dishwasher, a Summit refrigerator, and a GE range. Additional features include Calacatta Quartz countertops and backsplashes, Euro Mobil cabinetry and Danze faucets. Net Effective rent advertised on 24 month lease, 1st year net effective/ 2nd year gross rent There is an option for a 1 year lease at 4300 per month. Two-bedroom apartment Washer/Dryer in the unit Ceiling heights ranging between 9 and 10 feet Windows outfitted with solar screen shades Eco-Friendly Tuscany floors Central cooling and heating system by Trane and York European kitchen features high-end finishes Stainless steel appliance selections include a Bosch oven and dishwasher, a Summit refrigerator, and a GE range Bathrooms are outfitted with European-style vanities, Aquadom counter tops, Danze faucets, Toto toilets Safdie1209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Dutch Street have any available units?
1 Dutch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Dutch Street have?
Some of 1 Dutch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Dutch Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Dutch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Dutch Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Dutch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 Dutch Street offer parking?
No, 1 Dutch Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 Dutch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Dutch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Dutch Street have a pool?
No, 1 Dutch Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Dutch Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1 Dutch Street has accessible units.
Does 1 Dutch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Dutch Street has units with dishwashers.
