1 2 west st

This FLEX 1 apartment is renovated with luxurious features like abundant natural light and a pass-through kitchen, oak flooring, oversized doors and windows, and cabinetry, and spa-like bathroom finishes . The pass-through kitchen features stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave), High Ceilings and ample closet space. NO FEE !!Amenities include a Venetian-style lobby, fully equipped fitness center, Large outdoor plaza, Private laundry on every floor, storage facilities and complimentary WiFi in lobby.Conveniently located across from historic Battery Park and New York Harbor and within a short walk to the subway and bus lines including the 4,5,1,Q,R,A,C,J and,Z trains. It is also conveniently surrounded by numerous world famous shopping, dining and entertainment destinations that NYC has to offer