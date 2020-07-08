All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1 2 west st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1 2 west st
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

1 2 west st

1 E 2nd St · (917) 436-9219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
hot tub
internet access
lobby
valet service
This FLEX 1 apartment is renovated with luxurious features like abundant natural light and a pass-through kitchen, oak flooring, oversized doors and windows, and cabinetry, and spa-like bathroom finishes . The pass-through kitchen features stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave), High Ceilings and ample closet space. NO FEE !!Amenities include a Venetian-style lobby, fully equipped fitness center, Large outdoor plaza, Private laundry on every floor, storage facilities and complimentary WiFi in lobby.Conveniently located across from historic Battery Park and New York Harbor and within a short walk to the subway and bus lines including the 4,5,1,Q,R,A,C,J and,Z trains. It is also conveniently surrounded by numerous world famous shopping, dining and entertainment destinations that NYC has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 2 west st have any available units?
1 2 west st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 2 west st have?
Some of 1 2 west st's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 2 west st currently offering any rent specials?
1 2 west st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 2 west st pet-friendly?
No, 1 2 west st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 2 west st offer parking?
No, 1 2 west st does not offer parking.
Does 1 2 west st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 2 west st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 2 west st have a pool?
No, 1 2 west st does not have a pool.
Does 1 2 west st have accessible units?
No, 1 2 west st does not have accessible units.
Does 1 2 west st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 2 west st has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1 2 west st?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity