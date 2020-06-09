8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway

Amenities

Located just one block from all of the amenities that 86th street has to offer, this spacious and renovated three bedroom, two bathroom apartment checks all of the boxes. The updated kitchen is open and features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. It overlooks a living room that is generous in proportion and offers room for a separate dining area. The dining space can easily fit a table seating eight. High ceilings and double exposure gives this great room a bright and airy feel. Off of the living room is a terrace has space for a table and seating. There are two comfortably laid out bedrooms as you pass through the apartment hallway. Each bedroom is equipped with good closet space. You will find one full bathroom and separate laundry off of the hallway as well. The back facing master bedroom is large and has an en suite bath. Central heating and cooling, hard wood floors throughout and parking for an additional fee make this apartment an easy yes. Tenants pay their own utilities.Available now.