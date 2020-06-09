All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:19 AM

8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway

8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway · (718) 832-4152
Location

8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located just one block from all of the amenities that 86th street has to offer, this spacious and renovated three bedroom, two bathroom apartment checks all of the boxes. The updated kitchen is open and features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. It overlooks a living room that is generous in proportion and offers room for a separate dining area. The dining space can easily fit a table seating eight. High ceilings and double exposure gives this great room a bright and airy feel. Off of the living room is a terrace has space for a table and seating. There are two comfortably laid out bedrooms as you pass through the apartment hallway. Each bedroom is equipped with good closet space. You will find one full bathroom and separate laundry off of the hallway as well. The back facing master bedroom is large and has an en suite bath. Central heating and cooling, hard wood floors throughout and parking for an additional fee make this apartment an easy yes. Tenants pay their own utilities.Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway have any available units?
8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway have?
Some of 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway does offer parking.
Does 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway have a pool?
No, 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 8634 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
