Recently renovated, this lovely and spacious 3BR residence in a well maintained pre-war Crown Heights building. New appliances, modern bathroom, hardwood flooring throughout. Lots of natural light in this residence - and for your convenience, the washer/dryer is in the unit. Close to public transportation (S, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains), this space includes no utilities, and is available for viewing now. *File photos of another unit in the building. Call today...!