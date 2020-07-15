All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 243 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
243 13th Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

243 13th Street

243 13th Street · (917) 400-7335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

243 13th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,406

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW RENOVATIONDISHWASHER* NO FEE + 1.5 MONTHS FREE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $2,750 + 1.5 months free on a 12 month leaseWelcome home to your COZY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, separate windowed KITCHEN, and LARGE LIVING ROOM, this GLEAMING 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Slope is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom with storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. On-site Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the F G R Subways and B61, B63, B67, B69, B103 Buses. Great location within walking distance of Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, YMCA, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 13th Street have any available units?
243 13th Street has a unit available for $2,406 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 243 13th Street have?
Some of 243 13th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
243 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 243 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 243 13th Street offer parking?
No, 243 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 243 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 13th Street have a pool?
No, 243 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 243 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 243 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 243 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 243 13th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity