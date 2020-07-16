218 Greene Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Available Immediately.Elegant, spacious and filled with gorgeous light, this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 baths + 2 powder rooms dream house is located on the corner of a lovely tree-lined street in Clinton Hill. New kitchen with marble counters, all new appliances and a huge pantry. This one single family residence is nestled on a corner lot with double pane windows on three sides; hard wood floors throughout, four-zoned central air conditioning system, Sonos surround sound system, laundry, and a recreation room. All this and your own private parking too!! Pets yes. Renter pays all utilities.Finally_Welcome Home!!