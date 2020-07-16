All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

218 Greene Avenue

218 Greene Ave · (718) 923-8020
Location

218 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Available Immediately.Elegant, spacious and filled with gorgeous light, this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 baths + 2 powder rooms dream house is located on the corner of a lovely tree-lined street in Clinton Hill. New kitchen with marble counters, all new appliances and a huge pantry. This one single family residence is nestled on a corner lot with double pane windows on three sides; hard wood floors throughout, four-zoned central air conditioning system, Sonos surround sound system, laundry, and a recreation room. All this and your own private parking too!! Pets yes. Renter pays all utilities.Finally_Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Greene Avenue have any available units?
218 Greene Avenue has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 218 Greene Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
218 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Greene Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 218 Greene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 218 Greene Avenue offers parking.
Does 218 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 218 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 218 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 218 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Greene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Greene Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 218 Greene Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

