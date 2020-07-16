218 Greene Avenue

Amenities
Available Immediately.Elegant, spacious and filled with gorgeous light, this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 baths + 2 powder rooms dream house is located on the corner of a lovely tree-lined street in Clinton Hill. New kitchen with marble counters, all new appliances and a huge pantry. This one single family residence is nestled on a corner lot with double pane windows on three sides; hard wood floors throughout, four-zoned central air conditioning system, Sonos surround sound system, laundry, and a recreation room. All this and your own private parking too!! Pets yes. Renter pays all utilities.Finally_Welcome Home!!