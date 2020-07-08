All apartments in Brooklyn
198 Meserole Street

198 Meserole Street · (917) 213-7318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,099

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

all utils included
coffee bar
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
198 Meserole is a classic Williamsburg home with more than enough space to lounge. The second room can be used as a home office (perfect for those working from home currently) or even a second bedroom. The apartment layout is unique and cozy.

Conveniently located in Williamsburg, you are half a block from Champs Diner as well as a myriad of eateries, including Roberta's Pizza, Jessi's Coffee Shop, Dun-Well Doughnuts, cafes and bars. Around the corner is a wash and fold. You are one block away from the L train at Montrose Avenue, as well as six blocks away from the J and M trains at Lorimer Street.

All utilities included! Seeking an ASAP - August 1 move in. No dogs please.

Please contact me with any questions or to schedule a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Meserole Street have any available units?
198 Meserole Street has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 198 Meserole Street currently offering any rent specials?
198 Meserole Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Meserole Street pet-friendly?
No, 198 Meserole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 198 Meserole Street offer parking?
No, 198 Meserole Street does not offer parking.
Does 198 Meserole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 Meserole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Meserole Street have a pool?
No, 198 Meserole Street does not have a pool.
Does 198 Meserole Street have accessible units?
No, 198 Meserole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Meserole Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Meserole Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Meserole Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Meserole Street does not have units with air conditioning.
