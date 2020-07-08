198 Meserole Street

Amenities

all utils included coffee bar clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar

198 Meserole is a classic Williamsburg home with more than enough space to lounge. The second room can be used as a home office (perfect for those working from home currently) or even a second bedroom. The apartment layout is unique and cozy.



Conveniently located in Williamsburg, you are half a block from Champs Diner as well as a myriad of eateries, including Roberta's Pizza, Jessi's Coffee Shop, Dun-Well Doughnuts, cafes and bars. Around the corner is a wash and fold. You are one block away from the L train at Montrose Avenue, as well as six blocks away from the J and M trains at Lorimer Street.



All utilities included! Seeking an ASAP - August 1 move in. No dogs please.



Please contact me with any questions or to schedule a private viewing.