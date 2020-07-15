1045 Flushing Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This large 3 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment located on Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn awaits you. The apartment was recently renovated and features a new modern kitchen, bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. There is an eat-in-kitchen, a large open living/dining area and spacious bedrooms. The apartment is also located in a prime location and close to many popular shops, restaurants, bars and nightlife. The Morgan Avenue L train and Maria Hernandez Park is also a few minutes away. Available 7/15 or 8/1.