Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

1045 Flushing Avenue

1045 Flushing Avenue · (917) 576-4724
Location

1045 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-L · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large 3 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment located on Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn awaits you. The apartment was recently renovated and features a new modern kitchen, bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. There is an eat-in-kitchen, a large open living/dining area and spacious bedrooms. The apartment is also located in a prime location and close to many popular shops, restaurants, bars and nightlife. The Morgan Avenue L train and Maria Hernandez Park is also a few minutes away. Available 7/15 or 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Flushing Avenue have any available units?
1045 Flushing Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1045 Flushing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Flushing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Flushing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1045 Flushing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1045 Flushing Avenue offer parking?
No, 1045 Flushing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1045 Flushing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Flushing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Flushing Avenue have a pool?
No, 1045 Flushing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Flushing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1045 Flushing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Flushing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 Flushing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 Flushing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 Flushing Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
