All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 3335 HULL AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3335 HULL AVE.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:11 PM

3335 HULL AVE.

3335 Hull Avenue · (646) 723-4557 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3335 Hull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
First floor one bedroom apartment for rent in newly constructed building. Apartment features two central air (heating/cooling) units, large full tile bathroom, tile/carpeted floors. kitchen features GE appliances and custom cabinets.Building features include laundry room, cable/internet ready, video security, onsite super and video intercom system. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and heat. Landlord pays for hot/cold water.Located just 4 blocks away from Montefiore Medical Center, shopping area, private/public schools and public transportation including Metro North LSA20343

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 HULL AVE. have any available units?
3335 HULL AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3335 HULL AVE. have?
Some of 3335 HULL AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 HULL AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
3335 HULL AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 HULL AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 3335 HULL AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3335 HULL AVE. offer parking?
No, 3335 HULL AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 3335 HULL AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 HULL AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 HULL AVE. have a pool?
No, 3335 HULL AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 3335 HULL AVE. have accessible units?
No, 3335 HULL AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 HULL AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 HULL AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 HULL AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3335 HULL AVE. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3335 HULL AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity