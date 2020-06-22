3335 HULL AVE.

Amenities
First floor one bedroom apartment for rent in newly constructed building. Apartment features two central air (heating/cooling) units, large full tile bathroom, tile/carpeted floors. kitchen features GE appliances and custom cabinets.Building features include laundry room, cable/internet ready, video security, onsite super and video intercom system. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and heat. Landlord pays for hot/cold water.Located just 4 blocks away from Montefiore Medical Center, shopping area, private/public schools and public transportation including Metro North LSA20343