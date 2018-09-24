Siegel Suites - Charleston

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.05 ***



Apartment Home Features

Large studio apartments

Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments

Pet/dog friendly apartments

Bad Credit OK

No long-term lease required

Weekly or monthly payment options*

Full kitchen in apartment

Sparkling swimming pool

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included

High-speed wireless internet available

Siegel Rewards Program

Laundry facilities

Short walk to Las Vegas Strip

On Las Vegas RTC bus line



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites

401 E Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89101



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



