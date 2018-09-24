All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

Siegel Suites - Charleston

401 East Charleston Boulevard · (702) 803-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Arts District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suite · Avail. now

$993

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.05 ***

Apartment Home Features
Large studio apartments
Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Full kitchen in apartment
Sparkling swimming pool
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included
High-speed wireless internet available
Siegel Rewards Program
Laundry facilities
Short walk to Las Vegas Strip
On Las Vegas RTC bus line

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
401 E Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89101

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2610414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Charleston have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Charleston has a unit available for $993 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Charleston have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Charleston's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Charleston currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Charleston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Charleston pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Charleston is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Charleston offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Charleston does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Charleston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Charleston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Charleston have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Charleston has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Charleston have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Charleston does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Charleston have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Charleston does not have units with dishwashers.
