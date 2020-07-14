All apartments in Las Vegas
Arzano
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Arzano

Open Now until 5pm
6275 Boulder Hwy · (702) 766-4913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6275 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89122
Whitney

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1096 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,316

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 2177 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,343

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 1171 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,361

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2109 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,578

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arzano.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking, Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Garage: $100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arzano have any available units?
Arzano has 6 units available starting at $1,316 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Arzano have?
Some of Arzano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arzano currently offering any rent specials?
Arzano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arzano pet-friendly?
Yes, Arzano is pet friendly.
Does Arzano offer parking?
Yes, Arzano offers parking.
Does Arzano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arzano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arzano have a pool?
Yes, Arzano has a pool.
Does Arzano have accessible units?
No, Arzano does not have accessible units.
Does Arzano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arzano has units with dishwashers.
