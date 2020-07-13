Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet cafe online portal yoga

Welcome to Tesoro Ranch Apartments in Henderson, your next retreat away from the bustle of the city. Our community offers more than just apartment living. Tucked away from the city, our location near the Clark County Wetlands Park offers a luxury hideaway like no other. Newly renovated amenities offer resort-style living that makes being at home feel like you’re on vacation. Our luxury one, two and three bedroom apartments in Henderson, NV are set within beautiful, cultivated landscapes with a gorgeous view of Frenchman Mountain, providing a scene you’ll love coming home to. This community’s prime location is near local shopping, restaurants, and major freeways, making your commute a breeze. We are within minutes of the new Union Village medical campus, the Galleria at Sunset Mall, Sam Boyd Stadium and more. Welcome home to Tesoro Ranch Apartments where it’s your time to enjoy life and relax! Schedule your tour today.