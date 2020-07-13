All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Tesoro Ranch

6655 Boulder Hwy · (702) 602-6052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Rent Special! $500 off 1st Full Months Rent Plus 2 Months Free Garage. Now offering virtual and self-guided tours! Call for more details!
Location

6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2046 · Avail. Sep 15

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2093 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 1122 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 1117 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tesoro Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
yoga
Welcome to Tesoro Ranch Apartments in Henderson, your next retreat away from the bustle of the city. Our community offers more than just apartment living. Tucked away from the city, our location near the Clark County Wetlands Park offers a luxury hideaway like no other. Newly renovated amenities offer resort-style living that makes being at home feel like you’re on vacation. Our luxury one, two and three bedroom apartments in Henderson, NV are set within beautiful, cultivated landscapes with a gorgeous view of Frenchman Mountain, providing a scene you’ll love coming home to. This community’s prime location is near local shopping, restaurants, and major freeways, making your commute a breeze. We are within minutes of the new Union Village medical campus, the Galleria at Sunset Mall, Sam Boyd Stadium and more. Welcome home to Tesoro Ranch Apartments where it’s your time to enjoy life and relax! Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$600
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity fee: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. 1 assigned carport per unit, additional carport: $15/month, garage: $95/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tesoro Ranch have any available units?
Tesoro Ranch has 7 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Tesoro Ranch have?
Some of Tesoro Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tesoro Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Tesoro Ranch is offering the following rent specials: Rent Special! $500 off 1st Full Months Rent Plus 2 Months Free Garage. Now offering virtual and self-guided tours! Call for more details!
Is Tesoro Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Tesoro Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Tesoro Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Tesoro Ranch offers parking.
Does Tesoro Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tesoro Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tesoro Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Tesoro Ranch has a pool.
Does Tesoro Ranch have accessible units?
No, Tesoro Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Tesoro Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tesoro Ranch has units with dishwashers.
