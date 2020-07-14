Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18 years
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25/$35 per month
restrictions: Please request a list from Leasing office
Parking Details: Other, assigned. There is assigned covered parking. One space assigned per residence. Garages available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.