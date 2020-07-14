All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Sur702

Open Now until 6pm
6614 Blue Diamond Rd · (205) 839-2423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free on a 12-15 Month Lease
Location

6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1019 · Avail. now

$1,173

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$1,223

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 1277 · Avail. now

$1,223

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. now

$1,398

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 1061 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,398

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 1069 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,398

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

See 115+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 · Avail. now

$1,748

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 1055 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,798

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 1041 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,798

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sur702.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Welcome to SUR702

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18 years
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25/$35 per month
restrictions: Please request a list from Leasing office
Parking Details: Other, assigned. There is assigned covered parking. One space assigned per residence. Garages available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sur702 have any available units?
Sur702 has 176 units available starting at $1,173 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Sur702 have?
Some of Sur702's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sur702 currently offering any rent specials?
Sur702 is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on a 12-15 Month Lease
Is Sur702 pet-friendly?
Yes, Sur702 is pet friendly.
Does Sur702 offer parking?
Yes, Sur702 offers parking.
Does Sur702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sur702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sur702 have a pool?
Yes, Sur702 has a pool.
Does Sur702 have accessible units?
Yes, Sur702 has accessible units.
Does Sur702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sur702 has units with dishwashers.
